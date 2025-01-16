Sokoto Panel Of Enquiry Closes Public Hearing As Tambuwal Fails To Appear

Share

The Sokoto State Commission of Enquiry has concluded its public hearing into the activities of the immediate past government of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The Chairman of the Commission and the Presiding Judge, Justice Abdullahi Mu’azu Pindiga announced the closure after today’s proceedings held at Usman Faruk Secretariat in Sokoto.

The Commission was not meant to compel or arrest anyone but to only investigate the process and how the properties were sold in order to have a record, the Chairman said.

According to Dr. Hassan M. Liman (SAN), Counsel to the Commission, the public hearing began in 2023, and all invited witnesses have appeared and testified.

The commission’s decision to conclude the public hearing is in line with its terms of reference. Once the commission submits its report, the state government will constitute a White Paper committee to accept or reject the report.

Dr. Liman noted that the commission has completed its work to the best of its ability. Lawyers representing witnesses can still submit contributions to guide the commission within 14 days.

After this period, the commission will finalize its report and submit it to the governor.

The Sokoto State Government established the commission to investigate certain activities during Tambuwal’s eight-year tenure as governor.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu constituted the panel to ascertain what happened to government properties.

Although Tambuwal was invited to appear, he did not show up. As a witness, he was not compelled to appear, and his lawyers represented him throughout the proceedings.

The commission served him with four papers regarding the allegations and enquiry.

Notably, Tambuwal appeared before the Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Inquiry in February 2024, accompanied by his legal team and former officials.

However, he was asked to reappear on another date. The commission has concluded its public sitting, marking the end of this phase of the enquiry.

Counsel to Tambuwal, Barrister Nuhu Adamu, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment and announced plans to apply for a copy of the ruling to proceed with an appeal.

