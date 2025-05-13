Sokoto: Out-Of-School Children Found In Illegal Mining Sites

Share

The Task Force on Petroleum, Environment, and Solid Minerals National Awareness (PESMADAA) has discovered hundreds of out-of-school children engaged in illegal mining activities in Takakume village, Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

These children, according to findings, work in dangerous mining conditions as a means of daily survival.

As part of efforts to address the situation, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Resources, Yusuf Maccido, alongside the Commissioners for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Haruna Abbas, and Environment, Nura Suleiman Tangaza, have embarked on a state-wide inspection tour across all 23 Local Government Areas.

The first leg of the tour covered Gwadabawa and Kware LGAs, where the commissioners, in collaboration with the task force, carried out advocacy visits aimed at raising awareness on the dangers of illegal mining and seeking community cooperation to curb the practice.

Maccido acknowledged the difficulty in ending illegal mining, noting that many children rely on the activity for their livelihood.

He emphasized the need to attract credible investors who can take over mining operations, provide legal employment for the youths, and help generate revenue for the state government.

He stated that the broader vision is to revitalize the mining sector in Sokoto State to boost internally generated revenue, which would be channeled into infrastructure projects such as schools, roads, and water supply.

Also speaking during the advocacy visit, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Haruna Abbas, reaffirmed the government’s support for the efforts of PESMADAA.

He said the joint initiative involves the Ministries of Solid Minerals, Environment, and Commerce, with the goal of ensuring that Sokoto’s mineral wealth is harnessed sustainably.

Abbas stressed the importance of protecting the environment and the health of individuals involved in mining.

He noted that the presence of a high number of out-of-school children in illegal mining sites was deeply concerning to the state government.

He said the administration is committed to working with investors to formalize mining operations, create employment opportunities for the youth, and implement community-benefiting agreements that prioritize safety and development.

According to him, a well-managed mining sector will reduce Sokoto State’s dependence on federal allocations and position it as a self-reliant and attractive destination for investors.

During the visit, the task force also held interactive sessions with officials at the Gwadabawa and Kware Local Government Secretariats to discuss the challenges and strategies for addressing illegal mining in the communities.

