Sokoto NYCN Honours Wamakko, Names Him Grand Patron

The Executive Council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sokoto State Chapter, has officially recognized Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Senator representing Sokoto North District) as the Grand Patron of the council.

This honour was bestowed during a visit by the council’s leadership to Senator Wamakko’s residence on Sahabi Dange Road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

During the visit, the Chairman of NYCN Sokoto, Comrade Isah Abdullahi Iyan Yabo, expressed deep appreciation for Senator Wamakko’s unwavering commitment and contributions to youth development in Sokoto State.

He praised the Senator’s efforts as a political leader and Sarkin Yakin Sokoto, emphasizing that under his leadership, the council is determined to work tirelessly to promote unity and progress among the youth of Sokoto State.

In his response, Senator Wamakko commended the council for their initiative and offered them fatherly advice.

He urged the council’s leaders to avoid actions that could lead to divisions within their ranks and encouraged them to remain focused on achieving meaningful development for the youth of Sokoto State.

During the visit, special prayers were offered, seeking God’s guidance and blessings.

