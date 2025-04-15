Sokoto NUT Conference Elects New Leadership

Share

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Sokoto State Wing, has elected a new 13-member executive committee during its 8th Quadrennial State Conference of Delegates, held at the Federal Government College, Sokoto.

Themed “Impact of Fuel Subsidy Removal on Education Development”, the conference brought together delegates comprising primary and secondary school teachers from across the State’s Local Government Areas.

Murtala Muhammad Sokoto, Principal of Sokoto Teachers College, emerged as the new chairman of the State chapter of the union.

His election, along with other executive members, was conducted through consensus.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, represented by the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Umar Na-Gwari Tambuwal, reiterated the administration’s commitment to improving teachers’ welfare in the State.

He disclosed that plans are underway to train 8,000 teachers and review promotion, Headmasters’ allowances, and hardship benefits.

Also speaking at the event, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Ahmad Ladan Ala, urged teachers to remain dedicated and committed to their responsibilities, emphasizing that the government has made significant efforts to boost morale through school construction and renovation projects.

Other speakers commended the Sokoto State Government for implementing the N70,000 new minimum wage for teachers and applauded the outgoing leadership of the union for their achievements.

The outgoing executive members were formally dissolved before the new ones were elected.

The Chief Returning Officer, Macs F.O. Nnayi, who is also the Assistant Secretary-General of NUT, Enugu State Wing, announced the election results.

In his acceptance speech, Murtala Muhammad Sokoto appreciated the delegates for their trust and pledged to prioritize the welfare of Teachers and the development of education in the State.

The newly elected executives will serve a four-year tenure.

Nasiru Abubakar Katami of Sokoto State University delivered the keynote address as the Guest Speaker.

Umar Moyi Tambuwal presented the welcome address, while the National President of NUT, represented by the National Vice President, Muhammad Hambali, also addressed the gathering.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the event included ANCOPSS President, Muhammad Ikililu, and the Director of Labour and Productivity, Rilwanu Balarabe, who delivered the vote of thanks, rounding off the successful event.

