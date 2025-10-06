Sokoto NUT Chairman Urges Teachers To Improve Knowledge Delivery

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Sokoto State wing, Comrade Murtala Muhammad Sokoto, has urged teachers in the state to put more effort into imparting qualitative knowledge to children.

This call was made in a message to teachers in the state to commemorate World Teachers’ Day.

Comrade Muhammad emphasised that teachers should consider the needs of their students and provide them with essential knowledge to become valuable members of society.

He also advised teachers to work in unity to avoid any unforeseen problems that may arise in the course of their duties.

The NUT Chairman commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for increasing teachers’ salaries to N70,000 and implementing annual promotions for deserving teachers.

The chairman calls on Members to Show Appreciation for Gov Aliyu’s Support by discharging their assignment with commitment and dedication.

He noted that these gestures are worthy of commendation and expressed optimism that the state government would recruit more qualified teachers.

He acknowledged the efforts of the State Commissioner of Education and the Chairman of the Sokoto Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in addressing the shortage of qualified teachers.

Comrade Muhammad urged teachers to put more effort into the teaching and learning process to impact qualitative knowledge to the younger generation.

He said the union presented gifts of refrigerators, sewing machines, and other prizes to eight teachers as an appreciation and encouragement for their duties.