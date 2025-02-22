Sokoto NUJ Vows To Promote Professionalism

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sokoto State Council has reiterated its dedication to promoting professionalism and ethical journalism while emphasizing the need for enhanced mentorship in newsrooms.

At the union’s inaugural congress, Chairman Usman Mohammed Binji highlighted the council’s commitment to capacity-building initiatives, including digital literacy and judicial reporting workshops, aimed at equipping journalists with modern skills.

Binji stressed the importance of mentorship in journalism, urging media organizations to revive programs that pair experienced journalists with younger colleagues.

This, he believes, will enhance knowledge transfer and career growth.

He reminded journalists of their crucial role in shaping public opinion and holding those in power accountable while reaffirming the union’s commitment to upholding ethical standards, protecting journalists’ rights, and advocating for improved working conditions.

The congress lecture, themed “The Role of Media in Promoting Good Governance,” explained the media’s responsibility in fostering accountability and citizen participation in governance.

Binji commended the Sokoto State Government for implementing the N70,000 minimum wage for civil servants and establishing Sauki shops to mitigate rising food costs.

He also expressed gratitude to the Sultan of Sokoto for his continuous support of the NUJ.

The NUJ chairman urged journalists to uphold unity and professionalism, ensuring that their reportage contributes positively to society.

