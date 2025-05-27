Sokoto NUJ Urges Govt To Enhance Almajiri Education System

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has joined millions across the country in commemorating the 2025 Children’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the hopes, dreams, and potential of every Nigerian child.

In a statement jointly signed by the Council Chairman, Usman Mohammed Binji, and the Secretary, Muhammad Nasir Bello, the NUJ described the occasion as not only a time for celebration but also a moment for sober reflection on the challenges confronting children and the collective responsibility to secure their future.

“As we mark this important day, the NUJ Sokoto State Council emphasizes the critical role of parents, guardians, and caregivers in shaping the lives of children,” the statement read.

The union urged families to go beyond material provision and invest in the moral, spiritual, and emotional development of their children. “The home remains the first institution where values such as discipline, honesty, respect, and responsibility must be instilled,” it added.

The Council also called on governments at all levels—particularly in Sokoto State and across Northern Nigeria—to intensify efforts to improve the Almajiri education system.

While acknowledging the cultural and historical relevance of the Almajiri model, the NUJ stressed the urgent need for reforms that integrate Qur’anic education with basic formal education, while ensuring the welfare, safety, and dignity of the children within the system.

“A reformed and well-funded Almajiri education system will help curb street begging, reduce illiteracy, and equip our children with both religious and practical knowledge to make them productive members of society,” the statement added.

The NUJ further appealed to policymakers, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and development partners to work collaboratively in designing and implementing child-friendly initiatives that enhance education, healthcare, nutrition, and child protection.

It reaffirmed the union’s commitment to using its platforms to spotlight child welfare issues, advocate for responsive governance, and promote a society where every child—regardless of background—can dream, grow, and thrive.

“As we celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, let us recommit to our duty of care, love, and guidance to every child around us. Our future as a people depends on the strength and character of the next generation,” the statement concluded.

