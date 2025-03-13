Share

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), in collaboration with the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, Department of Ophthalmology, is organizing a Free Eye Screening Program for journalists.

The Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Usman Mohammed Binji and Muhammad Nasir Bello, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, March 13.

According to the statement, the initiative is aimed at commemorating World Glaucoma Day and promoting early detection and management of glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide.

The program is scheduled to take place on Friday, 14th March 2024, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Press Center, Zuru Road, Sokoto.

During the program, skilled ophthalmic personnel will conduct free eye screenings for participating journalists. Essential medications for preliminary glaucoma management, reading glasses, and a health talk on glaucoma awareness and prevention will also be provided.

We kindly request all NUJ members to converge at the Press Center, Zuru Road, Sokoto, to participate in the program. We also expect full coverage of the event on your various media platforms.

