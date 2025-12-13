Sokoto: NUJ Raises Alarm Over Residents Forced To Flee Homes At Night

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has expressed sadness over the security situation in some parts of the state, where residents are forced to vacate their homes at night and return in the morning.

A communiqué signed by Comrade Usman Mohammed Binji, Chairman, and Muhammad Nasir Bello, Secretary of the council, was issued at the end of the Union’s Congress held on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre, Zuru Road, Sokoto.

The Congress commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their efforts in addressing terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping for ransom, particularly the recent successes in neutralising bandit kingpins terrorizing Sokoto East.

However, it expressed concern over the security situation in parts of Wurno Local Government Area and called on security agencies and the Sokoto State Government to deploy adequate security measures to restore lasting peace and protect lives and property.

The Congress expressed deep sympathy with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by insecurity and natural disasters and urged members to visit IDP camps to identify and highlight their critical needs.

It also called on governments, development partners, and humanitarian organizations to scale up interventions in shelter provision, healthcare delivery, education, and livelihood restoration for IDPs.

Additionally, the Congress commended the Sokoto State Government for its efforts in environmental sanitation and urged the government to prioritize waste management infrastructure.

The Congress further commended the State Government for enhancing the aesthetics of Sokoto metropolis and called for accelerated execution of ongoing projects in roads, education, health, and housing.

It also urged the government to intensify public sensitization on the Tax Identification Number (TIN) and make budget implementation processes more accessible to journalists.

The Congress reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to ethical journalism, accountability, and constructive engagement with government and other stakeholders towards the development of Sokoto State and Nigeria.