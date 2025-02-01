Sokoto NUJ Mourns Pioneer Chairman, Ibrahim Biu

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council has mourned the passing of its pioneer Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Biu, who was also a member of the Governing Board of the Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria (DTRBN).

The council received the news of his demise with profound shock and sorrow. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people, and the government of Borno State over this great loss.

Late Alhaji Ibrahim Biu was a distinguished gentleman known for his exemplary character and dedication to the journalism profession. His passing has created a huge vacuum, as he was a mentor and guardian to many journalists. His legacy is worthy of emulation, and his contributions to the profession will always be remembered.

Biu was an icon of hope for many practising journalists both within and outside Nigeria. He served as the pioneer Chairman of NUJ Sokoto State Council from 1977 to 1978.

Born on April 4, 1944, in Borno State, late Biu had a distinguished career in journalism. He worked in several media organizations, including:

– Radio Television Kaduna (BCNN) – 1964-1972

– Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Lagos (now FRCN)– 1973-1975

– Nigeria Television, Sokoto– 1976-1980

He also served as Information Attaché at the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York, USA (1982-1983) and at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC (1984-1985), among other notable positions.

Late Alhaji Ibrahim Biu passed away on Friday, January 31st, 2025. He is survived by one wife, 14 children, and 16 grandchildren.

A statement issued and signed by Comrade Usman Mohammed Binji and Muhammad Nasir Bello Chairman and Secretary of the Council also prayed for his soul to rest in Jannatul Firdausi.

Share

Please follow and like us: