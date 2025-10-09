Sokoto NUJ Eulogizes Minister Goronyo’s Commitment To Journalism Growth, Transparency

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has commended the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, for his outstanding support toward the development of journalism and the promotion of transparency in governance.

The commendation was made by the State Chairman of the Council, Comrade Usman Muhammadu Binji, during a one-day capacity-building workshop for journalists held on Thursday in Sokoto.

Binji praised the Minister for sponsoring the training of 20 practicing journalists in the state, describing the gesture as a demonstration of Goronyo’s commitment to empowering media professionals and strengthening the role of the press as a partner in promoting accountability, transparency, and national development.

Speaking on the theme “Investigative Journalism in the Digital Era,” Binji said the training was designed to equip journalists with modern reporting skills to tackle the challenges of the rapidly evolving media landscape.

He noted that the workshop was “more than a training session, but a call to reflection and renewal,” urging participants to use their platforms to promote peace, offer solutions, and tell stories that foster national unity and development.

“We must use our platforms not only to expose problems but to propose solutions and tell stories that heal divides, promote peace, and support the sustainable growth of our communities,” he said.

The NUJ Chairman further called on journalists to uphold professional ethics, maintain credibility, and ensure accuracy in their reportage, particularly in an era characterized by the fast spread of misinformation.

Chairman of the workshop and Associate Professor Muhammad Sajo Sanyinna of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, lauded the NUJ for its continued efforts to enhance professionalism and capacity building within the media industry.

He described the initiative as a vital step in ensuring that journalists in Sokoto State remain equipped with the tools and integrity needed to perform their duties effectively in the digital age.