Sokoto NUJ Elects New Executive, Pledges Inclusive Leadership

Share

…Priority on Members’ Welfare

The members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Chapter, have elected new executive members to run the affairs of the union for the next three years.

The newly elected members include Comrade Usman Muhammad Binji from Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Sokoto Network Centre as Chairman, while Nasiru Muhammad Bello from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) returns for a second term as Secretary of the council.

The election was conducted peaceful under the supervision of Vice President (Zone A) of NUJ with Comrade Binji emerged victorious, scoring 86 votes against 29 votes secured by Comrade Surajo Dalhatu Sifawa of Rima Television.

Comrade Binji and other executive members who emerged unopposed in their respective positions were presented with Certificate of Returns and administered the oath of office shortly after the elections at the NUJ Press Centre on Saturday.

In his inaugural speech, the NUJ Chairman pledged to uphold the principles of the union and work towards a more vibrant, inclusive, and effective union.

He also promised to prioritize the welfare and development of members and assured to work to create opportunities for training and capacity building, advocate for better working conditions, and promote a culture of excellence and professionalism in our industry.”

The Chairman acknowledged the challenges ahead and urged collective efforts to address the issues facing the union, profession, and society.

He expressed gratitude to the Sokoto State Government for their unwavering support and commitment to creating a conducive environment for progress.

Earlier, in his speech, the outgoing chairman of the NUJ in the state, Dalhatu Abdullahi Safiyal Magiri, noted that his council’s tenure, which began on December 22, 2021, has been historic yet challenging.

He stated that the records of his accomplishments speak for themselves and offered his unwavering support and best wishes to his successors.

Magori urged the new chairman to lead with courage, serve with integrity, and always remember that the strength of the NUJ lies in the collective will of its members.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"