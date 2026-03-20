Sokoto NUJ Congratulates CP Musa On AIG Promotion

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has warmly congratulates CP Ahmed Musa, on his well-deserved promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

The NUJ said the elevation is a clear recognition of his distinguished service, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the maintenance of peace, law, and order.

His tenure as Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State was marked by exemplary leadership, discipline, and a strong working relationship with the media and the general public.

In a statement, Usman Mohammed Binji, Chairman, NUJ Sokoto State Council and Muhammad Nasir Bello, Secretary, NUJ Sokoto State Council, acknowledged Musa’s significant contributions to enhancing security and fostering public confidence in policing, which have earned him this higher responsibility.