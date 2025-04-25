Sokoto NUJ Backs Compulsory Premarital Health Bill

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has expressed full support for the proposed bill on Compulsory Pre-Marital Testing in the state, urging its speedy passage into law.

The Council Chairman, Comrade Usman Binji, stated this during a public hearing at the Sokoto State House of Assembly.

As stakeholders in public enlightenment and advocates for societal well-being, the NUJ Sokoto State Council strongly supports the Private Member Bill.

The proposed bill aims to provide for compulsory premarital HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, Sickle Cell, Genotype tests, and other medical tests or examinations before marriage.

Binji explained that the bill is a critical tool for preventive healthcare, which can significantly reduce the spread of communicable diseases and limit hereditary conditions.

He commended the sponsors of the bill, noting that mandatory genotype and medical testing will protect children from avoidable health complications and reduce the emotional and financial burden on families and the state.

