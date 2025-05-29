Sokoto NUJ Appeals For Improved Welfare, Working Conditions

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has congratulated Governor Ahmed Aliyu on the second anniversary of his administration, while also appealing for improved welfare and working conditions for journalists in the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the Council Chairman, Comrade Usman Muhammad Binji, and Secretary, Muhammad Nasir Bello, the union acknowledged the governor’s achievements over the past two years and called for greater support for the media sector.

“As working journalists committed to promoting accountability, transparency, and democracy through our reportage, we believe a well-supported media is crucial for nurturing good governance and informing the public accurately and responsibly,” the statement read.

The council commended Governor Aliyu for what it described as “result-oriented leadership and focused governance,” which has brought visible transformation to Sokoto State. It highlighted key areas of progress including infrastructure development, youth empowerment, healthcare delivery, educational reform, and enhanced security.

Of particular note, the NUJ lauded the administration’s recent signing of a contract for the overhaul of the Lugu Dam in Wurno Local Government Area, describing it as a major step toward revamping agriculture and ensuring food security in the state.

“As members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, we have observed with keen interest the impactful strides your administration has taken to reposition Sokoto State on the path of sustainable development,” the union stated.

Looking ahead, the NUJ urged the governor to deepen his administration’s focus on key strategic sectors such as the health sector, by increasing investment in infrastructure, personnel training, and medical supplies to expand access to quality healthcare. It also called for the continued modernization of schools, recruitment and training of qualified teachers, and the integration of technology into learning environments. On agriculture, the union emphasized the need to promote mechanized farming, provide essential inputs, and support agribusinesses to boost food security and youth employment.

The union stressed that these interventions would further accelerate development and uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people.

Reiterating its core demand, the NUJ called on the governor to prioritize the welfare of media professionals in the state.

“Improving the welfare and working conditions of journalists is essential for maintaining an informed citizenry and deepening democratic governance,” the council emphasized.

As the state marks the second anniversary of the current administration, the NUJ reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the government in the pursuit of a more prosperous and progressive Sokoto State.

