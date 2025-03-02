Sokoto NSCDC Holds Fitness Walk To Mark Int’l Civil Defence Day

Share

The Sokoto State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Usman Ishaq Alfadarai on Saturday led officers and men of the command in a fitness walk in Sokoto.

The event was in commemoration of the 2025 International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) Day celebration.

This year’s celebration, themed “Civil Defence: The Guarantee of the Security of the Population,” highlights the NSCDC’s commitment to ensuring safety and well-being of citizens.

Addressing officers and residents, Alfadarai reaffirmed the NSCDC’s dedication to collaboration with sister security agencies to sustain peace and security in Sokoto State and beyond.

The event featured several activities, including fitness road walk across Sokoto metropolis to promote physical well-being and solidarity among officers, Intercessory prayers for peace, and national security and a media chat to engage the public on the NSCDC’s efforts in safeguarding lives and infrastructure.

Speaking on ongoing security efforts, Alfadarai emphasized the Corps’ active role in joint operations against banditry and insurgency in the North-West region, noting that the intensified onslaught is yielding positive results with several criminal individuals being neutralized, victims of kidnapping being rescued and catches of arms being recovered.

Furthermore, he reiterated the NSCDC’s commitment to the Safe Schools Initiative, which is being spearheaded by the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC) in Abuja.

He assured stakeholders that the Corps, through both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, is working tirelessly to enhance the security of schools and educational institutions across Sokoto State.

The Commandant reassured the public that the NSCDC remains steadfast in its mandate to protect critical national assets and infrastructure, ensuring they remain secure for the progress and development of the country.

The event was concluded with prayers for sustained peace, security, and national development according to DSC Muhammad.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

