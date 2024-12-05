Sokoto: NOA Launches Sensitization Campaign On National Issues

Share

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has launched a sensitization campaign in Sokoto State, focusing on five critical issues that impact Nigeria’s well-being, unity, and development.

According to the Director General of NOA, Mr Larry Isah Olumelu, the campaign aims to mobilize Nigerians to address pressing issues and foster a more informed, secure, and ethical society.

The five critical issues identified by the NOA include HIV/AIDS, security, human rights, get-rich-quick syndrome, and tax reform.

Olumelu emphasized that addressing these challenges requires collective action and active participation from all Nigerians.

In commemoration of World HIV/AIDS Day, the NOA highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of HIV/AIDS.

The agency emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the availability of anti-retroviral drugs, treatment, and accessible care for people living with HIV/AIDS.

The NOA also emphasized the importance of security, human rights, and tax reform.

The agency urged citizens to report suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to combat criminal activities.

Additionally, the NOA highlighted the need for citizens to reject shortcuts to wealth and instead embrace integrity, hard work, and opportunities provided through government initiatives.

The state Director of NOA, Babangida Kurfi, assured that the agency would carry the message to the grassroots through community mobilization assistants at the local government level.

This campaign is part of the NOA’s efforts to promote national development, which is critical for improving the lives of citizens and growing the economy.

Effective national development requires addressing various issues and needs in ways that benefit society in the long term.

