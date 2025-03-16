Sokoto NLC Urges Workers To Remain Patient Amid Salary Delays

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto State Chapter, has advised Local Government staff and the Primary Healthcare Agency in Sokoto State to exercise patience regarding the payment of their February 2025 salaries.

According to Abdullahi Aliyu, Chairman of the NLC Sokoto State Chapter, the delay is due to the state government’s inability to receive the monthly statutory allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The NLC has been informed of the outcry by Local Government staff and the Primary Healthcare Agency over the delay in payment.

He assured the affected staff and the general public that the state government is committed to their welfare and well-being.

He stated that payment will be made as soon as the allocation is received from the FAAC.

The state government is also considering efforts to pay the salaries to ease the hardship caused by the delay.

The NLC stated its regrets for any inconvenience caused by the delay and noted that it is not related to the ongoing civil servants verification exercise in the state.

The state government however is making efforts to borrow funds to pay the delayed salaries noting that Ahmed Aliyu’s administration has shown concern for the affected staff.

The NLC urged staff of the state healthcare primary agency to also exercise patience, as efforts are being intensified to pay their salaries pending the release of funds by the FAAC.

