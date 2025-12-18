Sokoto NLC Demands Increased Security Presence, Improved Intelligence To Curb Banditry

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto State Council, has called for urgent and decisive action to address the worsening insecurity and banditry ravaging the North.

The call followed a nationwide protest organised by the NLC to draw attention to persistent terrorism and criminal activities across several northern states.

Speaking during the protest, the NLC Chairman in Sokoto State, Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu Jungle, said the action was in compliance with directives from the national headquarters of the labour union, aimed at expressing collective concern over the lingering security crisis.

Members of the congress gathered at the NLC Secretariat in Sokoto before embarking on a peaceful march along major streets in the state capital.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards bearing inscriptions such as “End Insecurity Now” and “Protect Lives and Property.”

Comrade Aliyu lamented that armed criminal gangs have continued to tighten their grip on rural communities, disrupting farming activities, worsening food shortages, and plunging many families into poverty.

He stressed that the security situation requires urgent, coordinated, and decisive intervention from the Federal Government to prevent further deterioration.

The Sokoto NLC called on the Federal Government to intensify security operations by deploying additional personnel, providing modern equipment, and strengthening intelligence gathering and sharing to dismantle bandits’ networks.

The congress also demanded improved welfare packages and operational support for security personnel, as well as the urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced persons affected by the ongoing violence.

According to the labour body, the Federal Government must fulfill its constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property, not only in Sokoto State but also in Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, and other affected parts of the country.

The NLC warned that failure to act decisively could further deepen insecurity, food insecurity, and economic hardship nationwide.