Sokoto Nears Completion Of 40m-Gallon Water Project

Share

Sokoto State Commissioner for Water Resources, Aminu Abdullahi, says the state is close to resolving its prolonged water crisis, with a 40-million-gallon-per-day project set for commissioning within the next three months.

The multi-billion naira project, which covers several key areas, aims to address decades of neglect, outdated infrastructure, and alleged mismanagement by previous administrations.

Abdullahi, speaking to journalists, blamed frequent breakdowns—especially at the Runji Zambo pumping station—for the current supply challenges, adding that the facility now operates at skeletal capacity.

He said the present administration is integrating solar energy and installing new generators to guarantee a stable water supply, while also engaging private security firms to protect critical infrastructure.

The commissioner disclosed that the Federal Government has pledged support for dam dredging efforts and revealed that a judicial panel is probing past cases of mismanagement and asset diversion in the sector.

Abdullahi assured residents of the government’s commitment to breaking the cycle of failed water projects and delivering efficient, equitable water distribution across Sokoto State.

Share