Sokoto: NDLEA, Senate Clerk’s C’ttee Launch Drug Awareness In Schools

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in collaboration with the Senate Clerk’s Sensitization Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, has launched an awareness campaign on the dangers of drug abuse among secondary school students in Sokoto.

Chairman of the Committee, Isah Garba, said the initiative became necessary due to the alarming rate of drug abuse among schoolchildren, who are the future leaders of the nation and must be protected from the menace.

Garba made the remarks during a sensitization event held on Thursday at Sultan Bello Secondary School, Sokoto.

He explained that the programme was designed to educate citizens on the dangers of drug abuse, adding that he has been part of the committee since its inception in 2019.

“This is the fifth time we are holding this event in Sokoto State. The committee has been actively assisting people, especially those unaware of the dangers of drugs in society,” he said.

Garba noted that the persistent threat posed by drug abuse in society motivated him to be part of the campaign, urging youths to actively participate in such initiatives aimed at helping them become responsible citizens.

Also speaking, the NDLEA Commander in Sokoto State, Adamu Muhammad Iro, expressed appreciation to the committee for its continued efforts to curb drug abuse, especially among young people.

He warned students against taking any drug without a doctor’s prescription, stressing its harmful impact on their health and academic performance.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala, represented by a Director in the Ministry, Murtala Abubakar, commended the NDLEA for organizing the sensitization campaign.

He pledged the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with agencies like the NDLEA to implement programmes that will combat drug abuse and cultism among students.

“The state government is committed to providing the necessary support and resources to eradicate drug abuse and cultism among the youth,” he said.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of a paper titled “Consequences of Drug Abuse and Cultism” by a serving NYSC member at the school, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session.