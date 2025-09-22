Sokoto: NDLEA Nabs 51 Suspects, Seizes Illicit Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Sokoto State Command has recently conducted a raid on several locations in Sokoto metropolis, targeting notorious smoking joints and drug dens.

The operation, carried out on September 20 and 21, 2025, resulted in the arrest of 51 suspected drug users, including 11 females and 40 males.

Key highlights of the operation include the following locations raided: Ahmadu Bello Way, Raymond Village, Kwannawa area, Danbuwa, Aliyu Jodi, Kware Market, Hajiya Halima, and Gangaren Dankure.

A statement issued by Mohammed Dahiru, DCN PAO 1, further stated that drugs seized during the raids included Cannabis sativa, Rohypnol, Hypnole, and ice smoking items.

According to the command, the age bracket of suspects arrested includes 18-21 years old.

The NDLEA Sokoto State Command, led by State Commander Mustapha M. Gidado, has vowed to continue the raids until Sokoto town is free from the menace of drugs.

The commander has warned parents to be vigilant and watchful of their children, emphasising that premises used for drug activities will be liable for sealing and possible forfeiture to the federal government.