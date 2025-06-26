Sokoto NDLEA Arrests 97 Suspects, Seizes 2,733.704kg Of Illicit Drugs

The Sokoto State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 97 suspected drug traffickers and users and seized 2,733.704 kilograms of illicit drugs between June 26, 2024, and the present.

The State Commander, Adamu Muhammad Iro, disclosed this while briefing journalists as part of activities marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He stated that the arrested suspects comprise 88 males and 9 females, and that 22 convictions have been secured out of the arrests made.

According to him, the total quantity of drugs seized includes cannabis, psychotropic substances such as tramadol, diazepam and rohypnol, as well as codeine syrup. He noted that over 63 individuals connected to the suspects have undergone counseling and rehabilitation at the agency’s rehabilitation facility, now renamed Khaliphate Hope Center.

Commander Iro commended the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, for initiating major repairs and upgrades to the rehabilitation center earlier this year, describing it as one of the best in the country. He reaffirmed the agency’s resolve to continue the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, stressing the importance of public awareness, prevention, and inclusive community efforts.

He said this year’s theme, “Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” resonates deeply with the agency’s mission to break the cycle of substance abuse.

Also speaking, Faisal Abdullateef Munassar, Branch Manager of Sokoto Chadco Nigeria Limited/Pop Cola, said his company decided to partner with the NDLEA to raise public awareness about drug trafficking and abuse. He expressed the company’s readiness to work with other NGOs to create employment and business opportunities for rehabilitated individuals.

Munassar pledged full participation in the NDLEA’s community-based programs and called on residents to support the agency by providing intelligence to help eliminate drug abuse and trafficking in Sokoto State.