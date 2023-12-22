Sokoto Moves To Participate In World Bank Action Plan To Attract Foreign Investors

…Approves N12bn for housing, other facilities

Sokoto State Government has said that it has considered an MoU to drive participation of the state in the World Bank strategic action plan in critical areas of businesses to attract foreign investors.

This is its bid to strengthen the state business environment and ensure ease of doing business.

Also, the state government has approved the sum of over N12 bn contracts for infrastructure, housing and other facilities in the metropolis and environs.

The development followed the outcome of the state executive council meeting chaired by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

” This will project the state’s purposeful drive that will guarantee positive economic results for growth. It will strengthen certain variables as beneficial laws that will evolve desired growth in line with the 9-point smart agenda of Governor Aliyu for economic prosperity”, he added.

Briefing newsmen, the Commissioner of Information, Sambo Bello Danchadi alongside three of his counterparts, Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho and Haruna Abbas Bashir said the projects were aimed at repositioning, transforming and make the state attractive for socio-economic development.

Explaining the development, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho said the sum of over N3.5bn was approved as a variation cost to be paid to the contractor of the abandoned Gidan Salanke housing estate to enable him to mobilise to the site and complete the project awarded in 2014.

” The variation cost is due to the rising inflation trend and looking at the importance of the project to the people of the state hence the need to complete it”, he added.

Similarly, Dantsoho said the state government also approved N7.799bn for the provision of water, road, electricity, playground, police station, drainages, Banking hall and Islamiyya school among other adjourning infrastructure facilities at the Wajake housing estate under construction along Kalambaina-Wamakko road awarded at the inception of the administration.

” Interestingly, the contract undertaken by ZBCC is at an appreciable level of progress,” he said.

In the same vein, the Commissioner said street lights on 20 additional metropolitan roads powered by generators will be replaced by solar-powered street lights at the cost of N1.446bn to be completed in 3 months by Messrs Express Mass Enhanced Trading Company Ltd.