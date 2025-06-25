Sokoto Mourns Passing Of Renowned Scholar Gidadawa

Share

The family of Malam Sambo Wali Gidadawa has announced the passing of the esteemed scholar, historian, and custodian of the Sokoto Caliphate’s legacy. The announcement was made through a statement signed by Buhari Maigwandu, Esq., on behalf of the family.

Describing their profound loss, the family paid tribute to the late scholar as “a distinguished scholar, revered intellectual, and irreplaceable custodian of the Sokoto Caliphate’s history.”

Widely regarded as the most authoritative living source on the Caliphate’s legacy, Malam Sambo Wali’s death marks the end of an era for historical scholarship in northern Nigeria. His meticulous documentation, deep knowledge, and unwavering dedication to preserving the Caliphate’s heritage made him a vital national treasure and a respected voice in both academic and religious circles.

His influence extended far beyond the archives. Malam Sambo Wali was known for his versatility as a scholar, deeply rooted in Islamic studies and traditional knowledge. For decades, he taught and mentored students across Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States, leaving a lasting impact on successive generations of scholars, community leaders, and public servants.

Throughout his later years, he battled age-related ailments and other health complications. Despite these challenges, he remained intellectually active and spiritually devoted until his final moments.

A direct descendant of the historic Waziri Sambo lineage, Malam Sambo Wali was the eldest grandson of the Waziri Sambo family and the elder brother of Honourable Abdullahi Maigwandu.

He is survived by many children, including Lema Sambo Wali, Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice; Haruna Sambo Wali, a historian and linguist; Dr. Mustapha Sambo Wali; and Dr. Abduljalil Sambo Wali, both distinguished academics.

The people of Sokoto and the wider scholarly community are united in mourning the passing of a man who devoted his life to truth, knowledge, and the preservation of heritage.

“We beseech Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus, and give strength to his family and the wider community to bear this monumental loss,” the family said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

