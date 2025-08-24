Sokoto Mourns Again As Boat Tragedy Claims 6 Lives

Sokoto State has been thrown into mourning once again following a boat mishap in Garin-Faji Village, Sabon-Birni Local Government Area, just days after the Goronyo disaster.

The tragedy occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, when a boat ferrying passengers across a local water channel capsized.

The Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed six deaths, while 19 passengers were rescued alive by local divers and emergency responders. Three others remain missing, with search and rescue operations ongoing amid fears the death toll could rise.

Witnesses described scenes of anguish at the riverbank as families awaited news of missing loved ones.

A joint emergency response team, comprising officials from SEMA, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Sokoto Operations Office, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and the Red Cross was deployed to the site.

The team, led by NEMA’s Aliyu Shehu Kafin-Dangi, SEMA Special Adviser Aminu Liman Bodinga, and NIWA’s Engr. Muhammad Bello Bala, visited the accident scene to condole with victims’ families, assess damages, and coordinate rescue efforts.

They assured affected families of government support and stressed the need for stricter water transport safety measures to avert future tragedies. A joint report with recommendations is expected soon.

This latest disaster follows the Goronyo boat mishap earlier in the week, which claimed dozens of lives and reignited calls for sweeping reforms in river transport safety across Sokoto State.