Sokoto Monarchs Relinquish Titles To Support Lamido

Traditional and community leaders in Sokoto East have relinquished their titles and portfolios in support of former Governor Ibrahim Lamido. This followed growing tensions between Lamido, who represents the district in the Senate, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Sokoto State.

Addressing a news conference in Sokoto on Sunday, the traditional and community leaders on Sunday in Sokoto, said it was the exemplary character of the senator towards curtailing insecurity in their villages that made them drop their turbans in his support.

Alhaji Murtala Ubandoman Gobir said he and many others have relinquished their titles in support of Lamido for his development initiatives and his quest to free the area from the shackles of banditry and kidnappings.

He said: “It’s a wellknown fact that Lamido brought Civilian JTF all the way from Maiduguri to fight bandits in Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas worst hit by banditry, and they have been recording success.

