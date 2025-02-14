New Telegraph

February 15, 2025
February 15, 2025
Sokoto Ministry Of Health To Partner With Associations For Health Sector Devt

The Sokoto State Ministry of Health has reiterated its commitment to collaborate with associations willing to contribute to the development of the health sector.

The Commissioner Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno made this statement while receiving the executive members of the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria, Sokoto State Chapter, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Dr Wurno emphasized that such partnerships would positively impact the health sector in the state.

He assured the association of the ministry’s continued support, acknowledging their vital role in the health sector.

The commissioner also pledged to maintain an open-door policy, welcoming constructive advice to drive the sector forward.

Earlier, the association’s chairman, Bashir Ahmad Gwadabawa, congratulated Dr. Wurno on his appointment and pledged their unwavering support and cooperation to ensure his success in his responsibilities.

