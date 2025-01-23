Sokoto Ministry Of Budget Unveils 2025 Strategic Roadmap

Share

The Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, led by Commissioner Dr Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, has unveiled its 2025 roadmap.

New Telegraph reports that this initiative aims to significantly boost the state’s economic growth.

Dr. Zayyana developed a preliminary roadmap upon assuming office and solicited inputs from all departments on their planned activities for the next 12 months.

“I presented a sketchy roadmap to the ministry’s management, emphasizing the need for their inputs to ensure its effectiveness and accountability,” the Commissioner explained.

All departments have complied, providing detailed plans for 2025, including purposes, timelines, cost implications, potential risks, and mitigation strategies.

The Commissioner expects directors and staff to work diligently to achieve their departmental goals, striving for 100% results.

The roadmap will be integrated into the software, sending alerts to department heads about upcoming tasks and enabling performance assessment and improvement identification.

This digital platform will facilitate timely email notifications to department directors, ensuring they stay on track and avoid delays.

The roadmap outlines the Ministry’s objectives for the next 12 months, aligning with Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s nine-point agenda.

Dr. Zayyana emphasized the ministry’s commitment to supporting innovative staff ideas that contribute to the state’s economic development.

Regular fortnight meetings will be held to assess progress, address challenges, and identify areas for improvement.

With this roadmap, the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is poised to drive economic growth and development.

Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, Permanent Secretary, praised the Commissioner’s innovative approach, expressing optimism about the ministry’s future prospects.

She urged staff to proactively justify their assigned duties, contributing to the ministry’s and state’s development.

Share

Please follow and like us: