Sokoto MDAs Directed To Submit Monthly Expenditure Reports

The Sokoto State Government has mandated all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to begin submitting monthly expenditure reports to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, in a move aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability across the state’s public financial management system.

This directive was issued by Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, in an official statement on Monday.

The new measure aligns with both national and international Public Financial Management (PFM) standards and best practices, which empower the Ministry to review, analyze, and consolidate expenditure data from all MDAs.

“The goal is to ensure strict compliance with budgetary provisions and promote effective fiscal management,” the Commissioner said.

According to the directive, each MDA is now required to submit a detailed monthly report that includes: Capital Expenditure, Overhead Expenditure, Personnel Expenditure, Revenue Generation Data (where applicable)

The Ministry also emphasized the importance of standardizing these reports using the appropriate reporting templates to ensure consistency and clarity in financial data analysis.

In a bid to encourage full compliance, the Ministry cautioned that failure to submit these reports may affect future budgetary allocations and releases to non-compliant agencies.

“Compliance with this directive is not optional,” the statement noted. “All MDAs are expected to adhere strictly, as this initiative is integral to achieving the fiscal reform goals of the administration.”

MDAs that require guidance or clarification are encouraged to contact the Director of Budget at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

The Ministry expressed appreciation for the anticipated cooperation of all MDAs and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to promoting fiscal responsibility and institutional transparency, under the leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, FCNA, ACID.

“Together, we are building a transparent, accountable, and results-driven public finance ecosystem that reflects the values of good governance,” Dr. Zayyana concluded.

