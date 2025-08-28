Sokoto MDAs Challenged To Boost Revenue Generation – Zayyana

Sokoto State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been urged to intensify efforts to generate more revenue to enable the government to sustain its developmental projects and programs.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammad Zayyana, gave the charge during bilateral discussions on the proposed 2026 budgets of MDAs, held at the ministry’s conference hall.

Dr. Zayyana emphasized that budgets should be revenue-driven rather than expenditure-focused. He commended MDAs that adhered to their budget ceilings, adding that suggestions had been made to help produce a realistic budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

Commissioners for Higher Education, Prof. Isah Maishanu; Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala; Science and Technology, Prof. Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa; Health, Dr. Umar Abubakar Wurno; and Information, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, pledged their ministries’ commitment to aligning with government priorities. They described the discussions as robust and timely, saying they would help streamline their 2026 budget proposals within allocated ceilings.

Similarly, the Commissioners for Social Welfare and Humanitarian Affairs, Energy and Petroleum, and officials from the Livestock and Fisheries Development Department, State Independent Electoral Commission, and State House of Assembly Service Commission praised the innovations introduced by Dr. Zayyana, noting that the process would improve budget performance and reflect state priorities.

Earlier, the Director of Budget, Alhaji Buhari Umar Musheshe, said the deliberations focused on three guiding principles: ceilings, ranking, and description. He urged MDAs to prepare their budgets within ceilings, prioritize projects, and provide clear descriptions to ensure the success of Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s nine-point “Smart Agenda.”

Other MDAs that appeared for budget review included the Ministries of Justice, Religious Affairs, Water Resources, Home Affairs, and offices of the Auditor-General, State High Court, and Shari’ah Court, among others.

The discussions were attended by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade; State Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, Comrade Bello Gwadabawa; and representatives of the State Internal Revenue Service.