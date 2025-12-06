The Sokoto State chapter of the Labour Party on Saturday elected a new state executive while reigniting the calls for unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yemi Adeyemi, a member of the party’s National Planning Committee, who supervised the congress, urged members to remain united and committed as the party works to strengthen its base across the state.

“I call on all members to stay united ahead of the forthcoming general election. A united party is the foundation for electoral victory,” Adeyemi said.

Correspondingly, the state leader of the party, Mr Ifeanyi Ezeagu, described the congress as a crucial step toward repositioning the Labour Party for success in the state.

According to him, “This congress is to elect those who will lead the party to victory in Sokoto. The people of the state know the situation. We won elections, but they didn’t give us the opportunity. Nigerians know what happened; we all witnessed it.

READ ALSO:

Ezeagu urged members to intensify mobilisation at the grassroots as part of efforts to rebuild trust and expand the party’s presence ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We all know the situation of the country today. I urge you to go back to your wards and mobilise for the party. The leaders we have today are running a government that enriches friends and family members. Don’t be disturbed about defections into the ruling party; many go there for selfish reasons,” he said.

He added that the Labour Party in Sokoto is “back on track” and committed to helping reclaim the country from leaders who, he said, have pushed it into hardship.

Outgoing state secretary of the party, Alhaji Umar, commended delegates from all 23 local government areas for turning out and conducting themselves peacefully throughout the congress.

Newly elected state chairman, Abubakar Yawale, pledged to run an inclusive and transparent administration.

“I will ensure leadership without sentiment or bias. We are working toward taking over the Sokoto State Government House in the 2027 general elections. I call on all members to support our team in achieving this objective,” Yawale said

The congress was conducted peacefully, with delegates expressing optimism about the party’s renewed direction in Sokoto State.