Sokoto: LG Workers, Teachers To Benefit From N70,000 Minimum Wage In January

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Sokoto State Chapter has assured that the Local Government workers and teachers in the state will benefit from the new minimum wage.

Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu Jungle, the Chairman of the congress, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the union executive meeting held at the NLC Secretariat in Sokoto.

According to Jungle, the implementation of the new minimum wage is as a result of the agreement reached between the state government and the NLC for the peace and development of the state.

The state chapter has agreed to and fully supports the N70,000 minimum wage announced by the state government, effective January 2025.

As a result, the state chapter of the congress has suspended any strike action related to the minimum wage.

The NLC will continue to assist the state government in ensuring that only genuine civil servants benefit from the new minimum wage, even if it requires screening and verification of the workforce.

Jungle called on all civil servants in the state to exercise patience, expressing hope that the state government will unveil other welfare packages for the benefit of the state workforce.

This development comes after 17 state governors, including Sokoto, established committees to implement the new N70,000 minimum wage for workers in their respective states.

Share

Please follow and like us: