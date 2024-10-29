Sokoto LG Service Commission Pledges Support for Federal Mortgage Bank

Share

The Sokoto branch of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has received assurance of cooperation and support from the Sokoto Local Government Service Commission.

This partnership aims to benefit Local Government staff through various programs.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Ahmad Barade Wamakko, made this promise during a courtesy visit from the bank’s management.

He emphasized his commitment to promoting workers’ welfare through housing and car loan schemes.

Barade assures that his doors are always open for them as partners for progress

On his part, the chairman of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Engr. Ibrahim Abubakar the union is in talks with the bank to revive the local government staff’s contribution to the housing scheme program, which was suspended in 2000 five years after the participation of NULGE members.

Also, the leader of the delegation who is also the branch Manager of the bank Alhaji Alhassan Bawa said they were in his office for a courtesy visit and to solicit his support and cooperation to revive the local government staff’s continued contribution to the bank’s housing scheme programme.

