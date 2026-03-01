Sokoto Legislature, Judiciary Laud Gov. Aliyu’s Developmental Strides

The Sokoto State Legislature and the Judiciary have commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the transformative initiatives being implemented across Sokoto State.

The commendation was given by the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, and the State Chief Judge, Justice Saidu Muhammad Sifawa, during a joint Iftar organised by the State Governor in their honour.

A statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, further stated that the Speaker lauded Governor Aliyu’s developmental projects being executed across the length and breadth of the state, particularly the urban renewal initiatives, which he noted have repositioned Sokoto city as a modern and attractive capital.

“Your Excellency, you have transformed Sokoto State within just two years in office,” the Speaker stated.

He assured the Governor of the total support of the State Legislature to enable the present administration to continue delivering on its campaign promises.

Also speaking, the State Chief Judge, Justice Saidu Muhammad Sifawa, expressed appreciation for the Governor’s prompt attention to the needs and requests of the Judiciary, which he said has significantly enhanced the efficiency of the judicial arm.

“Whenever we present our requests to you, Your Excellency, you graciously grant them. We are indeed grateful,” he said.

Justice Sifawa also commended the Governor for the remarkable progress recorded in the state since the inception of the present administration.

In his response, Governor Ahmed Aliyu commended the Legislature and the Judiciary for the harmonious working relationship among the three arms of government in the state.

He advocated sustained synergy among the three arms of government, noting that such collaboration would fast-track the much-needed socio-economic development of the state.

“I am satisfied with the quality of laws being enacted by our Legislature, all of which are geared towards achieving our 9-Point Smart Innovative Agenda for the state,” the Governor said.

“To the Judiciary, I commend you for your dedication and diligence in the administration of justice in the state,” he added.

Governor Aliyu assured the two arms of government of the Executive’s continued support toward the overall development of Sokoto State.

He also appreciated members of the Legislature and the Judiciary for honouring the invitation to attend the Iftar.