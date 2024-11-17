Sokoto Launches Technical Group To Enhance Early Grade Reading In 100 Pilot Schools

Share

…Preparing for Enrollment Drive Campaign

Barely four months after the inauguration of the Technical Working Group for the Early Grade Reading (EGR) program, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) technical assistant on EGR Result-Based Financing (RBF) visited Sokoto to meet with head teachers of 100 pilot schools across 10 selected Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs).

The objective was to equip them with criteria to benefit from the EGR RBF phase.

The committee received officials from UBEC Abuja for an orientation visit to the 10 local government areas, following similar initiatives in 12 other states.

The orientation visit for the selected schools was aimed at enlightening teachers of the schools about some forms issued to them containing strategies on EGR with a view to repositioning teaching and learning in the state.

The visit was organized by the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with UBEC Abuja. Four teams were formed, each led by permanent members of the Board.

Sokoto South Senatorial Zone is led by Permanent Member One, Alhaji Shehu Buda Badau, Sokoto East Senatorial Zone, Permanent Member II, Abdulkadir N. Gada, Sokoto Central Zone to be chaired by the Permanent Member III, Alhaji Garba Sarki while some part in Central Zone is led by the Permanent Member IIII, Hajia Jamila Abdulkadir Dan’ute.

Desk Officer EGR programme of the SUBEB, Sokoto, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim Wamakko noted that the overall aim of the programme was geared towards enlightening teachers in the new techniques of teaching reading and writing for easy understanding in their mother tongue.

Wamakko, further said the initiative aligns with SUBEB Executive Chairman Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal’s efforts to advance education, consistent with Dr. Ahmad Aliyu’s nine-point smart agenda. The committees have successfully completed their assignments.

He maintained that they would introduce new programmes to revive ways in a child can read and write in many languages.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board has reaffirmed his commitment to revitalizing the teaching and learning process in the state.

He made this promise during a meeting of the Steering and Technical Committee for the 2024/2025 Academic Session Annual Enrollment Drive Campaign.

The meeting aimed to present subcommittee reports on preparing for the state’s flag-off ceremony for this year’s Annual Enrollment Drive Campaign.

The reports covered, Media Engagement, logistics and Refreshment, Venue and Security, Local Government Sensitization and Monitoring.

Also,the subcommittees comprised critical stakeholders from ministries, civil society organizations, NGOs, and other relevant groups.

Share

Please follow and like us: