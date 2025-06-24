Sokoto Launches Large-Scale Tree Planting Campaign With UNICEF Support

Share

As part of efforts to combat plastic pollution and climate change, the Sokoto State Government has launched a large-scale tree planting initiative targeting over 200,000 trees, with strong backing from development partners including UNICEF, UNDP, UNEP, and other non-governmental organizations.

The initiative was flagged off in commemoration of the 2025 World Environment Day, themed “Say No to Plastic Waste and Tree Plantation,” and is aimed at promoting land reclamation, drought resilience, and environmental sustainability across the state.

Speaking at the official launch held at Hafsatu Ahmad Bello Secondary School, the State Commissioner for Environment, Nura Muhammad Tangaza, said the seedlings—comprising economic and ornamental tree species—are being distributed free of charge to encourage community participation in land restoration efforts.

“This campaign is a major step towards protecting our environment from the impacts of deforestation and climate change,” Tangaza said. “We urge residents to take advantage of the free seedlings and join the movement for a greener Sokoto.”

Delivering a message on behalf of Mr. Michael Juma, Chief of the UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, UNICEF WASH Officer Mr. Ebri Eteng stressed the importance of empowering young people to take climate action.

“The global focus is on reducing plastic waste and restoring degraded land through tree planting. UNICEF calls on youths to become climate ambassadors by embracing a culture of tree planting and reducing plastic pollution,” Eteng said.

Following the flag-off, participants embarked on a road walk and sensitization campaign along the Hafsat–CBN–Dan Kanni Guest Inn route, which also featured a plastic waste cleanup exercise to raise public awareness about the environmental hazards of plastic pollution.

The day’s activities concluded with a media parley at Dan Kanni Guest Inn, where environmental experts discussed nature-based solutions to climate and ecological challenges.

Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Gumi of the Department of Plant Science, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), delivered a presentation outlining practical strategies for land restoration and climate adaptation.

Also speaking, Prof. Murtala Abubakar Gada of the Centre for Environment and General Studies, UDUS, emphasized the urgent need for alternative energy sources to reduce dependence on firewood and protect forest ecosystems from over-exploitation.

The event, supported by a coalition of local and international partners, underscores Sokoto State’s commitment to global environmental goals. Students from various secondary schools also participated, as part of efforts to nurture the next generation of climate champions.

World Environment Day, established by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is the world’s largest platform for environmental outreach, engaging over 150 countries annually to promote sustainable solutions to pressing ecological challenges.

