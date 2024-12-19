Sokoto Launches Enrollment Drive Campaign For School-Age Children

Share

The Sokoto State Government has flagged off the 2024/2025 enrolment drive campaign aimed at all school-age children enrolled in public schools.

Gov Aliyu stated this on Thursday while flagging off the campaign held at Army Children Model Primary School, Kwannawa, Dange Shuni Sokoto State.

He maintained that the enrolment drive campaign is one of the major strategies taken by the state government in an effort to Identify Out-of-School Children including those who have never been enrolled and those who have dropped out for re-admission and enrolment.

“To Involve Community/Religious leaders and development partners in mobilizing and making our schools more child-friendly by providing life skills materials to make Education more relevant and attractive.

The governor said last year, the state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) in establishing three new skills-based Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) one in each of the state’s Senatorial Districts.

These schools are located in Sifawa, Wamakko, and Wurno, and were officially commissioned in May 2024 by the then State Minister of Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu.

“We have also paid N150,000,000.00 as a State counterpart fund and N50,000,000.00 for the take-off of the Agile program in the state.

The State Government also constructed 147 classrooms, and renovated 142, providing 208 VIP toilets, school fencing and boreholes among others, so as to provide a conducive environment for learning.

In order to enhance their knowledge and performance training and retraining of teachers had been conducted in all the 23 LGEA in the state.

We have also procured and distributed 9,852 sets of furniture for both pupils and teachers In addition to the provision of other basic school needs.

This is in addition to re-introduced and improved School Feeding covering 23 Boarding Schools with a population of 17,367 Students, costing N680,786,400.00 annually.

Provision of Sporting facilities across the public schools in the State. Payment of external examination fees for final year students irrespective of their state of origin.

Free feeding for all Boarding students in the secondary schools and three Boarding primary schools

2,000 teachers have been employed and deployed to teach at Secondary and Nomadic Schools across the state.

We have introduced a monthly imprest of N200,000 to all secondary schools for minor repairs and maintenance of basic facilities in the school.

“We have recently awarded contracts for the total renovation and remodelling of some Secondary and Primary Schools in the state.

They include Command Military Schools located in Giginya Barracks and Shagari local government, Government Science Secondary School Yabo, Nagarta College, Sultan Abubakar College Sokoto, Government Girls Secondary School Bodinga, GGSS Illela.

Others are Sheik Abubakar Gummi Memorial College, Hafsatu Ahmadu Bello Secondary School, Ahmadu Bello Academy, Sani Dingyadi Unity Secondary School, and Sokoto Teachers College among others.

We have equally renovated Marafa Dan Baba and Tudun Wada Model Primary Schools. He reiterated his administration’s determination to make education better than we met it.

He appeal to parents and Guardians in the state to support this administration by ensuring that their wards attend schools regularly.

While noted that to achieve an educated society, all hands must be on deck.

He calls on all the Schools-Based Management Committees and our community, Traditional and Religious leaders, to assist in protecting school infrastructures from vandalization.

“We need to understand that it is the taxpayer’s money that is being spent to put in these structures. Therefore, we must protect them”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"