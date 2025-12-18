Sokoto: Kukah Visits Inmates At Correctional Facility

As part of his annual Christmas outreach, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah on Thursday, 18 December 2025, paid a pastoral visit to inmates at the Nigeria Correctional Facility, Sokoto.

A statement issued by Fr. Pascal Salifu, Director of Communications for the Sokoto Diocese, noted that Bishop Kukah was accompanied by priests, religious members, and lay faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

Upon arrival, the Bishop and his delegation were warmly received by the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Sokoto State Command, along with other officers on duty.

During the visit, Bishop Kukah held extensive listening sessions with inmates, meeting male and female inmates separately.

The sessions lasted about three hours, during which he attentively listened to their experiences, challenges, and living conditions.

Some inmates shared personal stories, including claims of innocence and concerns over prolonged detention despite not being found guilty. Many appealed to the Bishop to advocate to the Federal Government and relevant authorities for possible pardons or reviews of their cases.

The spokesperson for the inmates also requested improved amenities within the facility and support for skills acquisition, handwork, and vocational training, which would help them reintegrate into society successfully.

In his address, Bishop Kukah encouraged the inmates to use their time in custody as an opportunity for personal growth and renewal so that they could become positive agents of change upon release. He assured them of his commitment to engage professionals responsible for correctional care and to advocate with government authorities on their behalf, especially in cases involving claims of innocence.

The visit concluded with prayers, words of encouragement, and renewed hope, reaffirming the Church’s dedication to supporting the marginalized and forgotten, particularly during the Christmas season.