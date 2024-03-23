Sokoto: Kidnapped Tsangaya Islamic School Students Rescued

Barely two weeks in terrorist captivity, the 17 kidnapped Almajiri children and an elderly woman from Gidan Bakuso village in the Gada Local government area of Sokoto East Senatorial zone were rescued on Thursday, March 21.

It would be recalled that bandits on March 8, this year attacked and abducted 17 Islamiyya School Students and an elderly woman at Gidan Bakuso Village in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Receiving the victims at Government House Friday Night, the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu said the rescue operation was done in collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribanu.

Aliyu who was overwhelmed with the development also commended the effort of security operatives to rescue the victims unhurt.

He confirmed that the operation was successfully carried out with the intervention with the office of the National Security Adviser.

He pledged that the state government would rehabilitate the victims and integrate them back into their respective Communities.

He assured the government of efforts toward the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens in the state.

Presenting the victims to the Go error Aliyu, the 8 Division Garrison Commander of the Nigeria Army said that as a result of deliberate effort by both security agencies in Sokoto and Zamfara, the victims were recovered.

Also, reacting to the issue a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing Gada East Constituency, Haruna Dauda thanked all those who contributed in one way or another to ensure the rescue of the victims.

Dauda further noted that all the rescued victims have received medical treatment and were certified by medical experts to be in good condition of health.

The lawmaker disclosed that Governor Aliyu gave a bag of rice, millet and N100,000 to each of the 18 victims as Palliative.

The kidnap victims were received earlier by the state Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe who organised their medical checkup as directed by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

The commissioner later handed over the victims to the Sole Administrator of Gada Local Government for onward reunifying them with their families.