Sokoto: Katsina,kano Teams Win Big At National Open Fives Unity Tourney

Share

The National Interstates Open Fives Championship, organised by the Fives Federation of Nigeria (FFN), came to a climax with Katsina State clinching the championship cup.

In the female competition, the Kano State female team emerged as the overall winner. This inaugural championship was successfully hosted by Sokoto State in collaboration with the FFN from January 1 to 4, 2025.

Katsina State’s Fives players, the current defending champions of the prestigious national Sardauna Cup held in Kaduna, showcased their excellent sporting prowess once again by winning the top cup of this championship.

In the finals, Ahmad Abdu, known as Henry, and Salisu Baso, known as Babale, from Katsina State, defeated the pairing of Gambo Muhammad and Shafiu Osundu. As the first-ever winners of this championship, Katsina State received the trophy along with a cash prize of N200,000.

Share

Please follow and like us: