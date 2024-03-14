Sokoto, Kano, Jigawa Get EU’s £40M Education, Youth Empowerment Scheme

The European Union (EU) has launched a 40 million euros education and youth empowerment support programme for Sokoto, Kano and Jigawa states. Inaugurating the programme yesterday in Sokoto, Governor Ahmad Aliyu, described the programme as a landmark achievement towards salvaging educational decay in the participating states.

Aliyu said the programme would surely facilitate the reversal of ugly indicators of out of – school children and ensure advancement of education sectors in the state. He explained that the education sector was given priority by his administration, with the highest budget allocation.

This was in recognition of the poor state of infrastructure and service delivery his administration met on the ground. According to him, banditry has been affecting education in the states where the government trained Community Guards Corps in order to augment the efforts of the security agencies in protecting the schools and beyond.