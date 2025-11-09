Sokoto: Kamarawa Refutes Allegations Of Inaction Over Security Alert

Chairman of Isa Local Government Area, in Sokoto State, Shehu Abubakar Kamarawa, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting security operations to curb banditry and other criminal activities. Kamarawa stated this in a statement he signed.

It reads: “The Isa Local Government Council has taken note of a recent social media post alleging that the Executive Chairman failed to act on a security alert about suspected bandits in the area. The Council categorically states that this allegation is false and misleading.

“Upon receiving the alert, the local government authority took proactive steps by mobilizing local security guards and notifying relevant security agencies.

“Security personnel were deployed to the reported location, but the bandits diverted through another route, leading to the unfortunate incident.

“The LGA has taken swift action, including replacing the commander in charge of the area, to ensure improved coordination and accountability.

The Council remains committed to addressing security challenges and has consistently supported security agencies with logistics and operational materials.”

The Chairman sympathized with the families and communities affected by the latest attack and assured them of the government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability.

He calls on residents to provide credible intelligence to security agencies and commends the Governor for his interventions in combating banditry threats.

These interventions include the distribution of patrol vehicles and motorcycles to security agencies, reinstatement of monthly operational allowances for security personnel, and establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps.