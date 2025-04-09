Sokoto Journalists Undergo Digital Literacy Training 

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in collaboration with ICONIC Open University, has launched a digital literacy training programme for working Journalists in Sokoto State.

The initiative aims to boost productivity and enhance capacity-building within the media industry.

The one-day workshop, themed “Emerging Technologies: Exploring Artificial Intelligence in Journalism,” reflects the NUJ’s commitment to innovation and professional development.

Usman Mohammed Binji, Chairman of the NUJ Sokoto State Council, highlighted the importance of digital literacy in today’s fast-evolving media landscape.

Binji expressed gratitude to ICONIC Open University Nigeria for their partnership and support in facilitating the workshop.

He commended the University for providing accessible, affordable, and quality education and for promoting open and distance learning that empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The NUJ Chairman also encouraged journalists and other professionals seeking capacity building to explore the various courses offered by ICONIC Open University Nigeria.

According to him, enrolling in these programmes would equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required to excel in their careers and contribute to the growth of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

