Sokoto: JONAPWD Rejects Dissolution, Urges Members To Remain Calm

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Sokoto State Chapter, has firmly rejected an alleged move by some individuals to dissolve the duly constituted leadership of the association in the state.

The association described the action as unconstitutional, null, and void, stressing that it runs contrary to the provisions of the JONAPWD Constitution, particularly Articles 5 and 8, which clearly spell out leadership structure, tenure, and disciplinary procedures within the association.

According to the leadership, no individual or group has the authority to unilaterally dissolve the state executive outside the constitutional framework of the association.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mu’azu Habibu, Chairman, JONAPWD Sokoto State Chapter, and Mukhtar Sani Doki, Secretary, JONAPWD Sokoto State Chapter, who also advised members and other stakeholders to disregard any information or actions not sanctioned by the national leadership of JONAPWD.

JONAPWD Sokoto State Chapter further assured its members that the National Headquarters of the association has been fully briefed and is actively handling the matter, urging members to remain calm, law-abiding, and united while the issue is being resolved at the appropriate level.

The association reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights, unity, and welfare of persons with disabilities in Sokoto State and warned against actions capable of causing division or undermining the collective struggle of the disability community.