Sokoto: Joint Security Team Arrest 59 Suspects, Drug Baron Over Brutal Killings Of NDLEA Personnel

The Joint Security Operation Team in Sokoto on Friday arrested a notorious drugs baron who initiated the murder of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) personnel during one of its operations in the state.

The operatives also arrested 54 males, and 4 females and seized various types of illegal drugs during the operational raids in some drug joints in the state metropolis.

Others in the security nets were those who were allegedly involved in either selling or consumption and those at the scenes of drug abuse in the state.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Alhaji Iro A . Mohammed disclosed this while parading the suspects at the NDLEA Headquarters, Sokoto.

Mohammed further said the suspect who was among the NDLEA’s wanted lists, in some times in January 2022 connived with others and killed one of the agency’s personnel during an operation that led to his arrest.

The state Commander revealed that last year the suspect (Name withheld) in the cause to arrest of the suspected drug dealer in his home town Bagarawa village in the Bodinga local government area the aggrieved people while trying to rescue the suspect hit the officer with shape object on his neck were he sustained wounds and as a result died.

According to him, the Bagarawa community rescued the suspect as they overpowered the NDLEA personnel, but now the suspect was rearrested and now is in our custody.

The raiding of the drugs selling and consumption places was aimed at curtailing the joints which were now on the upsurges in the state.

He noted that the operation would be continued as drug abuse and trafficking is a threat to the security of the state, Nigeria as a whole.

Mohammed commended the State Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the support that keyed into forming the joint operations to return the state of free drugs society and other crimes.