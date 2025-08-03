Sokoto IPP: I’m Most Legislature-Friendly In Aliyu’s Cabinet – Danfulani

The embattled Sokoto State Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources, Sanusi Danfulani, is set to appear before the State House of Assembly Committee on Science and Technology on August 5, as requested.

Last week, the State Assembly summoned the commissioner following his failure to honour an oversight visit by the committee.

Danfulani has strongly refuted allegations that he deliberately snubbed members of the committee during their visit to his ministry, describing the claims as “misleading, unfortunate, and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts aimed at causing unnecessary friction between the executive and legislative arms of government.”

He emphasized that he holds the legislative arm and lawmakers in high regard, citing his background working in the National Assembly as evidence of his deep respect for the legislature.

The commissioner explained that his absence during the oversight visit was due to his attendance at a State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, which he is statutorily required to attend.

Danfulani said his appearance before the House committee would offer him the opportunity to explain the progress made on the Independent Power Project (IPP) in the state.

According to him, the power project is 80% complete, with test-running of the power plant scheduled to begin in October.

He also highlighted the critical importance of power supply in driving development in key sectors such as healthcare, potable water provision, and education.

Danfulani urged lawmakers to concentrate on issues that directly impact human development, such as health, education, agriculture, and water supply rather than political distractions.

The oversight visit was meant to inspect the IPP, a multi-billion-naira initiative under the ministry, which has recently come under public scrutiny due to delays and cost overruns.