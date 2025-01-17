Sokoto Inuagurates Projects Monitoring, Verification C’ttee’s

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has inaugurated the state and senatorial zones projects and contracts monitoring committees, with a call on them to be honest and sincere in the discharge of their assignment.

He said the setting up of the committees is aimed at ensuring that people of the state get quality projects that would fast-track the needed development across the 23 local government areas.

According to him, the present administration has since coming on board awarded several contracts across the state.

The governor listed them to include the construction and asphal over lay of roads,feeder roads, Mosques and Islamiyya schools. Others were; health centers, blocks of classrooms, as well as water projects, in order to improve the living condition of the people of the state.

“This necessitated the setting up of these committees to verify the said projects in line with the contractual agreements.”

