Sokoto Introduces Mandatory Rural Service To Address Health Worker Shortage

In a decisive move to address the shortage of medical personnel in rural areas, the Sokoto State Government has introduced a mandatory two-year rural service for all medical professionals sponsored by the state.

The initiative, championed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, aims to correct long-standing staffing disparities and ensure equitable healthcare delivery across Sokoto’s urban and rural communities.

Under the new policy, all doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health professionals trained through state sponsorship will be required to serve in rural health facilities for a minimum of two years.

This decision follows a statewide assessment that revealed a significant concentration of health workers in urban centres while rural communities remained grossly underserved.

“We are not just deploying them to rural areas; we are also motivating them with enhanced pay, better facilities, and improved security,” Dr. Abubakar said during a media briefing.

The commissioner revealed that the policy has sparked interest from other sectors, including education, which is considering adopting a similar model to address the shortage of teachers in remote areas.

To encourage compliance and boost morale, the state government has approved a 10% salary bonus for health workers serving in rural communities. Dr. Abubakar expressed confidence that many professionals would choose to remain in rural areas even after completing their mandatory service due to the improved work conditions and incentives.

This rural service initiative is part of a broader reform effort under Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration to revamp Sokoto’s healthcare system. The state government now offers medical and health workers a remuneration package aligned with the Federal Government’s salary scale, a policy that has drawn praise from health professionals and organized labour nationwide.

Dr. Abubakar credited this achievement to Governor Aliyu’s prompt approval of the health ministry’s proposal.

“We made a compelling case to His Excellency that to retain our professionals, we must offer a competitive package and he signed off without delay. Today, Sokoto’s health workers are the envy of their counterparts elsewhere,” he said.

As a result of the improved welfare measures, the state has seen a reversal in brain drain. Many professionals who had earlier submitted resignation letters have since withdrawn them.

The commissioner also highlighted the importance of teamwork in achieving the sector’s recent progress.

“Healthcare is not a one-man show. Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical scientists, cleaners, all play critical roles,” he noted.

He added that professional associations, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), have applauded the state government’s commitment to staff welfare and expressed renewed confidence in its leadership.

“These reforms are laying the foundation for a stronger, more responsive healthcare system in Sokoto State,” Dr. Abubakar said.