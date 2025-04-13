Sokoto Insecurity: Expert Urges Review Of Strategies

Share

The Convener of the Movement for Social Justice in Nigeria, Basharu Altine Guyawa, has called on the government to review and strengthen security measures in bandit-prone communities across Sokoto State.

Guyawa noted that some parts of the State have continued to suffer frequent bandit attacks and proposed the adoption of proactive security measures, increased collaboration, and effective intelligence gathering to prevent further violence.

He specifically identified Isa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas as the most affected by persistent attacks, lamenting that existing security measures in these areas have failed to yield desired results.

The activist advocated for the implementation of preventive strategies that rely on accurate and timely intelligence to anticipate and disrupt bandit activities, rather than depending solely on self-defense by local communities.

Guyawa further emphasized the importance of collaboration and coordination among stakeholders, security agencies, and government officials, stressing the need to share intelligence and work in unison within affected communities.

According to him, “Timely and accurate intelligence is crucial in preventing bandit attacks. Delayed or inaccurate intelligence only hampers security operations and endangers lives.”

He assured that his organization is willing to offer further recommendations and support to enhance the security architecture in Sokoto State, particularly in the most vulnerable areas.

